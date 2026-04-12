Liquid C2 has officially launched the continent’s first Google Cloud-powered Partner Experience Centre in Johannesburg, marking a major step forward in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and cloud innovation across Africa.

The state-of-the-art facility is designed to equip partners, resellers, and enterprises with the tools, training, and collaborative environment needed to build and deploy advanced cloud and AI solutions tailored to African markets.

The launch brought together key stakeholders from the technology ecosystem, with executives from Liquid C2, its parent company Cassava Technologies, and Google Cloud in attendance, emphasising the strategic value of the initiative.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Ziaad Suleman, senior vice president at Cassava Technologies and CEO for South Africa and Botswana, said the Experience Centre aims to transform how technology solutions are developed and delivered on the continent.

“This is a practical environment where organizations can explore, test, and scale solutions that deliver real business value,” said Ziaad Suleman. He went on to say, “By combining our infrastructure and expertise with Google Cloud’s advanced technologies, we are helping to democratize access to AI and cloud capabilities for enterprises across Africa.”

The centre also functions as a collaborative innovation hub, enabling partners to work alongside specialist engineers to design bespoke solutions. Liquid’s extensive distribution network can commercialize these solutions, opening new revenue streams and strengthening the broader partner ecosystem.

Google Cloud’s regional leadership highlighted the broader impact of the initiative on Africa’s digital future.

“This is a pivotal moment in our commitment to Africa,” said Tara Brady, President of Google Cloud EMEA. “We are not just building a facility; we are creating a hub for innovation that will empower businesses, create jobs, and extend the benefits of digital transformation across the continent.”

Beyond technology enablement, the Experience Centre is positioned as a catalyst for economic growth. The initiative is expected to drive job creation, particularly for certified engineers and digital professionals, by expanding the partner network and fostering local expertise.

The facility also includes industry-specific platforms for sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and retail, demonstrating how AI-driven solutions can enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and unlock new growth opportunities.

As demand for digital capabilities continues to surge, the Johannesburg-based centre provides a critical bridge between global innovation and local market needs—addressing persistent challenges such as infrastructure gaps, skills shortages, and complexity barriers.

With this launch, Liquid C2 reinforces its role as a key enabler of Africa’s digital transformation, leveraging its continental footprint to ensure that businesses of all sizes can access cutting-edge technologies and participate in the evolving digital economy.