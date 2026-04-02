By Ross Moyo

Walking the talk towards a whole government approach, making sure one parastatal speaks to the other fulfilling a government promise towards intra governmental synergies across ministries, NetOne and ZTA have ignited a spark of mutually beneficial relationship.

NetOne Donation to ZTA , yesterday at NetOne Cleveland premises along Acturus road in Harare, is a practical example of how state owned enterprises can mutually exchange value.

While tourism depends mainly on experience and communication, NetOne will be powering up Hotspot across tourism sites to maintain a seamless connectivity for international visitors as they land and tour various sites.Yesterday however was another strategic symbiotioc signal, which saw NetOne signing a memorandum of understanding through its Group CEO Engineer Raphael Mushanawani represented by General Manager Financial Services, Joseph Machiva while ZTA was represented at the highest level

by CEO Dr George Manyaya

.This entailed a donation of 15 laptops and 35 printers as NetOne donated computer equipment to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) as part of a strategic partnership to drive digital transformation in the tourism sector. The donation in essence is 70 devices, with an additional 20 laptop devices contributed by POTRAZ totalling 70. The partnership aims to modernize ZTA’s inspectorate function, transitioning from manual, paper-based processes to fully digitized operations.

“This is not just a donation, but a foundational investment in Zimbabwe’s digital future,” said Mrs Nyasha Nyambuya, NetOne’s Chief Finance Officer.

The partnership reflects a whole-of-government approach, with NetOne investing in digital infrastructure to support tourism growth.

The equipment handover is part of NetOne’s broader initiative to expand digital inclusion and connectivity across Zimbabwe. The company is expanding network coverage in key tourism corridors and rolling out Wi-Fi services in strategic locations.

The partnership is expected to enhance regulatory efficiency, improve service delivery, and increase tourism competitiveness. NetOne’s General Manager of Financial Services, Joseph Machiva , emphasized that the company views itself as a national enabler, rather than just a telecommunications provider.

The donation is a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey, reflecting the country’s commitment to modernizing its economy. NetOne’s collaboration with ZTA is expected to enhance the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP, driving economic growth and development.

The equipment handover drew warm applause, with Dr. Beaulah Chirume , Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, highlighting the importance of digital connectivity in promoting tourism. The partnership is expected to drive innovation, investment, and skills development in the ICT sector, positioning Zimbabwe as a regional digital hub.

NetOne’s investment in digital infrastructure is expected to improve service delivery, empower local communities, and increase tourism competitiveness. The company’s efforts are aligned with the United Nations’ sustainable development goals, investing in green energy to power base stations.

The partnership reflects a whole-of-government approach , with the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry committed to ensuring the donated resources are used optimally. The initiative is expected to drive tourism growth and economic development, with NetOne investing in digital infrastructure to support the sector.

The equipment handover is part of NetOne’s broader initiative to expand digital inclusion and connectivity across Zimbabwe. The company is expanding network coverage in key tourism corridors and rolling out Wi-Fi services in strategic locations.

NetOne’s CEO, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani , emphasized that digital transformation is key to tourism growth, enabling real-time data collection, improved regulatory efficiency, and enhanced visitor experiences. The partnership includes expanded network coverage in key tourism corridors, Wi-Fi installations at strategic visitor destinations, and specialized eTourism SIM solutions.

The partnership is a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation journey, reflecting the country’s commitment to modernizing its economy. NetOne’s collaboration with ZTA is expected to enhance the tourism sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP, driving economic growth and development.

The initiative is expected to position Zimbabwe as a premier tourist destination, attracting international visitors and investment. The partnership reflects the country’s commitment to digital transformation, innovation, and growth.