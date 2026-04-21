The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2026 opened with a strong emphasis on technology and innovation, as businesses and policymakers converged to explore new pathways for economic growth in an increasingly digital world.

This year’s edition of the annual showcase has drawn hundreds of local and international exhibitors, many highlighting tech driven solutions ranging from smart agriculture systems to fintech platforms and industrial automation.

Organisers say the shift toward technology reflects broader changes in Zimbabwe’s economic landscape, where digital transformation is becoming central to competitiveness and investment attraction.

Government officials at the opening stressed the need for local industries to embrace innovation, pointing to technology as a key driver of productivity and global integration.

Several exhibitors demonstrated solutions aimed at improving efficiency in sectors such as mining, manufacturing and agriculture.

Startups and emerging tech firms are also gaining visibility at the fair, using the platform to attract partnerships and funding. Observers note that this growing presence signals a gradual but notable shift toward a more innovation led economy.

While challenges such as infrastructure gaps and access to capital persist, the tone at ZITF 2026 has been one of cautious optimism. For many participants, the message is clear , the future of Zimbabwe’s economy will be shaped not just by resources, but by its ability to harness technology.

The fair will continue through the week, with panel discussions and exhibitions expected to further spotlight the role of innovation in driving sustainable growth.