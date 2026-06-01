CARE Zimbabwe has appointed Delilah Takawira as its new Country Director, making history as the first Zimbabwean to lead the organisation since it began operations in the country in 1992.

The appointment marks a significant shift toward locally led leadership and comes as the humanitarian and development organisation seeks to strengthen its impact on communities across Zimbabwe.

Takawira assumes the position with more than two decades of experience in development work, having served in leadership roles within international organisations, government institutions and the non governmental sector. Her career includes 13 years with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and seven years working across Zimbabwe’s public and NGO sectors.

In announcing the appointment, CARE Zimbabwe said Takawira’s leadership would usher in a new era focused on innovation, sustainability and community driven development.

Throughout her career, Takawira has championed initiatives aimed at improving food and nutrition security, strengthening livelihoods and building resilience among vulnerable communities.

Among her notable achievements was her role in the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office funded Livelihoods and Food Security Programme, where she helped lead interventions that improved nutrition outcomes, boosted household incomes and strengthened food security in 12 districts.

She also headed the United States Government funded Takunda Resilience and Food Security Activity, overseeing a consortium of eight partners and more than 120 professionals delivering programmes in resilience building, governance, nutrition and disaster risk reduction across four districts.

Known for her innovative approach to development, Takawira has played a key role in transforming food systems by promoting new agricultural value chains, expanding market access and encouraging diversified production among rural communities.

She has also been instrumental in advancing CARE Zimbabwe’s private sector engagement and blended finance agenda through partnerships with commercial banks, development finance institutions and United Nations agencies.

The initiatives have improved access to financing for rural enterprises, women and young people while linking Village Savings and Loan Associations to formal financial systems.

Beyond programme implementation, Takawira has contributed to national policy development through her work with FAO and major resilience programmes, helping shape guidelines on food and nutrition security as well as market systems development.

As she takes up her new role, Takawira’s vision for CARE Zimbabwe centres on four priorities fostering a culture of excellence, driving digital transformation, strengthening sustainability and deepening community empowerment.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Nutrition from Stellenbosch University in South Africa and is widely recognised for her commitment to building resilient communities and creating sustainable opportunities for vulnerable populations.

Her appointment has been welcomed as a milestone for locally led development, reflecting growing recognition of the importance of empowering national leaders to drive lasting change in the communities they serve.