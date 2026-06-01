President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Mrs Vimbai Chikwenhere as Zimbabwe’s new Auditor General, with effect from May 18, 2026, following approval of her nomination by Parliament.

The appointment was announced by Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube during a parliamentary session, where he endorsed Mrs Chikwenhere’s credentials and professional experience.

“I move that we raise that whereas Section 310(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that the Auditor General be appointed by the President with the approval of Parliament; and whereas the President has nominated Mrs Vimbai Chikwenhere for appointment as Auditor General,” said Prof Ncube.

He described Mrs Chikwenhere as a qualified chartered accountant with extensive experience in the auditing profession.

“This individual or candidate, Mrs Vimbai Chikwenhere, is a chartered accountant and, therefore, appropriately qualified for the position at hand of Auditor General,” he said.

Prof Ncube said Mrs Chikwenhere had built a strong professional foundation during her time at Ernst & Young Zimbabwe.

“She cut her teeth with Ernst & Young here in Zimbabwe, where she was assigned to various positions in the audit profession within the firm,” he said.

Mrs Chikwenhere takes over from Ms Rheah Kujinga, who had been serving as Acting Auditor General since the retirement of long-serving Auditor-General Mrs Mildred Chiri in March 2023.

She was recently sworn in by President Mnangagwa at a ceremony held in Harare, officially assuming leadership of an office tasked with promoting transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

The Auditor General’s Office is mandated to audit Government ministries, departments, local authorities, State enterprises and parastatals in terms of Section 309 of the Constitution and the Audit Office Act.

Her appointment is expected to strengthen oversight of public expenditure and reinforce confidence in the country’s public financial management systems.