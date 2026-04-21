Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, H.E Paula Ingabire, is set to headline the Zimbabwe Digital Economy Conference (ZDEC) adding continental weight to discussions on digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Ingabire will give her address at the main conference on April 24 at the Rainbow Hotel in Bulawayo.

She will be hosted by Zimbabwe’s Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Tatenda Mavetera, as the event brings together government officials, industry leaders, and innovators to drive actionable outcomes for the country’s digital transformation agenda.

The conference will feature high-level dialogue, sector-based solutions, industry engagement, and concrete commitments aimed at accelerating progress toward Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals.

Under the theme “Accelerating Zimbabwe’s Digital Economy: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Action Towards Vision 2030,” discussions are expected to focus on strengthening the country’s digital ecosystem and ensuring Zimbabwe remains competitive on the global stage.

Ingabire is widely recognised for spearheading Rwanda’s digital transformation strategy, including the expansion of broadband connectivity, promotion of innovation hubs, and advancement of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and data-driven governance.

Under her leadership, Rwanda has positioned itself as one of Africa’s leading digital economies, with initiatives that support startups, digital skills development, and e-government services.

Her participation is expected to offer valuable insights for Zimbabwe as it seeks to leverage technology and innovation to unlock economic growth and improve service delivery.