ZIMSEC Assures Readiness Ahead of Next Week’s O and A-Level Exams

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has confirmed its preparedness for the upcoming Ordinary and Advanced Level public examinations, set to commence on Monday, 13 October 2025.

In a statement, ZIMSEC spokesperson Ms. Nicky Dhlamini said all logistical and security measures are in place to ensure a smooth and credible examination process. This year’s exam session will begin with Ordinary Level candidates sitting for Mathematics Paper 1 in the morning, followed by English Paper 1 in the afternoon. Advanced Level candidates will open their exam schedule with History Paper 1 and Agriculture Engineering Paper 1.

Ms. Dhlamini highlighted that ZIMSEC’s reinforced examination integrity systems, which undergo annual reviews, have proven effective — with no reports of paper leaks recorded over the past two years.

“We’ve implemented robust systems to protect the credibility of our assessments. The past two years have shown these systems are working, and we continue to enhance them year after year,” she said.

Practical examinations, which started on 15 September, have been conducted without incident. The council is optimistic that this momentum will carry through to the written examinations.

ZIMSEC also urged the wider community, including educators, parents, and students, to work together in safeguarding the examination process.

“We call on all stakeholders and members of the public to play their part in upholding the integrity of the examinations — for the sake of all learners, past, present, and future,” Ms. Dhlamini added.