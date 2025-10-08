Energy Mutodi Fired Again

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe parliament has fired firebrand controversial Zanu Pf

Bikita South legislator Energy Mutodi from his parliament position as chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion following explosive corruption allegations he made against Ministry of Finance Boss, Permanent Secretary Dr George Guvamatanga on his twitter social media account.

Advocate Jacob Mudenda informed Mutodi as Speaker of Parliament of his immediate removal from the all powerful committee apex.

“This serves to notify you that pursuant to Standing Order No. 19 of the National Assembly, the Committee on Standing Rules and Orders (CSRO) has resolved to terminate your tenure as Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion with immediate effect. Consequently, all benefits and entitlements attendant upon the said role shall likewise be discontinued forthwith. Please be guided accordingly,” wrote Mudenda.

This is not the first tome Mutodi has been dismissed from powerful government positions as in 2020 he was fired as Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services after he clashed with then Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa claiming that she was abusing state-controlled media.

Mutodi’s halla-baloo controversy comes amid scrutiny over government transparency and the handling of public funds as the Treasury faces growing pressure to rein in spending and rebuild public trust after falling out with citizens on how fiscal authorities spend.

Being Fired As Budget and Investment Promotion Committee Chair, Dr Energy Mutodi had alleged that Dr Guvamatanga was demanding bribes of between five and ten percent from contractors, ministries and government departments in exchange for the release of budgeted funds that he as CEO of the Finance Ministry signs for.

Mutodi’s claims, made on X (formerly Twitter) shocked corridors of power in government and business circles despite later retracting his statements admitting that he could not prove these serious allegations.