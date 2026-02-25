By Sihle Sijamula

Zimpost has partnered with Telco to roll out Wi-Fi-enabled services, e-commerce support systems, shared logistics solutions and an electronic vehicle ecosystem in a bid to shift the postal and curior company towards digital transformation and green solutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Harare Zimpost Postmaster General Maxwell Chitendeni said the partnership will improve service reach in urban and peri-urban areas, where demand for faster and more efficient delivery systems continues to grow.

“It will also reduce operational costs and expand our reach particularly in the urban and peri urban areas where demand for efficient logistics continues to grow.” said Mr Chitendeni

He explained that under the partnership, Zimpost will modernise its post office network to support digital operations while introducing a rent-to-buy motorbike programme to strengthen last-mile parcel delivery.

“This partnership introduces a rent to buy electric motorbike program which will

significantly enhance last mile delivery for parcels, e-commerce items and logistic services. ” said Mr Chetendeni

The motorbikes are expected to improve delivery turnaround times and enhance customer engagement.

“This partnership will enhance logistics efficiency and support Zimbabwe’s transition towards digital and green solutions,” said Mr Chitendeni.

He described the development as a transformative step that will reposition Zimpost as a digitally integrated logistics and communication services.

Telco Managing Director Dumisani N. Nkala described the partnership as a significant milestone for Zimbabwe, saying it positions the country to lead digital logistics innovation in the Southern African region.

She noted that Zimpost has the largest distribution footprint in Zimbabwe, making it a strategic partner for expanding digital systems and logistics infrastructure.

“We are excited to see how this partnership will evolve. It makes sense for digital systems like ours to collaborate with Zimpost in advancing digital distribution,” said Mrs Nkala.

The rollout of enhanced logistics infrastructure is expected to improve service reliability, support the growth of e-commerce, and create employment opportunities through expanded delivery operations

She commended Zimpost for pursuing a forward-looking vision aimed at placing Zimbabwe at the forefront of regional innovation.

Zimpost is Zimbabwe’s leading postal, communication and financial services provider that is seeking to modernise its operations and become the first postal entity in Southern Africa to implement an integrated electronic vehicle-based logistics system.