By Sihle Sijamula

Illiterate and semi-illiterate computer users are falling prey to massive tricks and scams online, forcing many to lose their hard-earned data and online accounts via simple social engineering scams everyday.

A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Cyber-crime Investigator, Mr Mhoresera has raised concern over the increasing number of cyber crimes being committed through online platforms and how many have fallen prey to such tricks.

Speaking at a Media Engagement and Awareness programme on the Cyber and Data Protection Act held at Golden Conifer in Harare, ZRP cyber Investigators said online facilities have become major platforms where cyber crimes are perpetrated.

They noted that many people have lost their valuable assets due to online scams, contributing to a rise in cyber-crime cases in the country.

They explained that individuals carelessly open suspicious emails, click on click bait links, share passwords without verifying recipients, or respond to fraudulent messages about money inheritances.

They outlined common types of cyber crimes in Zimbabwe, including smishing, bank fraud, romance scams and cyberbullying.

They also urged members of the public to exercise caution when using online platforms and to safeguard their personal information at all times.

Investigators also revealed that bank fraud cases have been on the rise following widespread scam incidents.

However, they said the ZRP has been following up on reported cases and is currently working towards eradicating the problem, with some progress already made.

Another investigator emphasized that although citizens enjoy freedom of expression, that freedom is not absolute, particularly when false or misleading information is shared with the intention to cause harm.

“There are several pockets where cyber crimes are reported, there should be a central reporting centre where all cyber crimes are reported and investigated, this would make it easier because funds can quickly disappear while police are carrying out procedures such as WSS, which can take weeks or even months,”

ZRP Investigator Kombo added that new cyber crimes are being committed every day.

He further explained that although the police have the authority to pursue suspects, they face challenges that sometimes make it difficult to successfully investigate and convict offenders.

“The suspect or accused person may go on the run, efforts to recover gadgets can become difficult, and the process itself requires time,” said Investigator Kombo.

The ZRP also urged the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to consider revisiting existing laws to improve reaction times during investigations.

They noted that while they are managing under the current legal framework, certain procedures can delay swift action.