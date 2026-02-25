By Lydia Mponda

In a groundbreaking partnership, Zimpost and Telco have joined forces to revolutionise Zimbabwe’s transportation sector with the introduction of electric vehicle battery stations across the country, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

This innovative initiative is set to transform the way Zimbabweans move around, reducing carbon footprint and embracing eco-friendly transport options,” said Postmaster General, Maxwell Chitendeni.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Chitendeni highlighted the benefits of the partnership.

“The electric vehicle battery stations will benefit our communities by providing convenient and efficient energy solutions, supporting the growth of e-commerce and logistics, and reducing emissions, “He said.

He further said the partnership will also introduce a rent-to-buy electric motorbike programme, enhancing last-mile delivery services.

“This programme will not only boost efficiency but also create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and contribute to a cleaner environment,” Chitendeni said.

He also said the electric vehicle battery stations will be rolled out in selected post offices, with plans to expand to more locations by the end of the third quarter.

This initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and its vision for a greener future.

As Zimbabwe takes a significant step towards sustainable transportation, industry experts predict a surge in demand for electric vehicles and related services, with Zimpost and Telco leading the charge, the country’s transportation landscape is set for a major transformation.