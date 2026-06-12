By Ross Moyo

NetOne Cellular is moving beyond voice and data as Zimbabwe pushes Vision 2030 and NDS2. The state-owned telecom is repositioning itself as “a pivotal architect of an inclusive, intelligent, and innovative digital future.”

AI is now operational, not experimental. NetOne is deploying AI-enabled optimisation tools that shift network management from reactive to predictive. The systems anticipate congestion, optimise resources in real time, and maintain service quality under pressure.

The strategy was showcased at ZATCE 2026. At the 3rd Zimbabwe Annual Telecommunications Conference and Exhibition, NetOne demonstrated AI systems and predictive analytics. The message: evolve from telecom provider into a technology-driven digital services company.

Group CEO Eng. Raphael Mushanawani tied it to national goals. “Our responsibility extends beyond providing communication services. We are building the digital foundations upon which Zimbabwe’s future economy will operate,” he said.

That work aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2026–2030. The framework focuses on talent development, digital infrastructure, and sector adoption. NetOne is positioning itself as a key enabler.

The commitment is visible on the ground. NetOne is rolling out AI-optimised Wi-Fi hotspots in key tourism zones. It’s also investing in AI-ready infrastructure for agriculture and tourism, two sectors critical to forex earnings.

NetOne Public Relations Manager Ernest Magadzire complemented his boss, saying the ambition is clear: ensure Zimbabwe is “not just a participant in the global AI revolution, but a contributor to it.” For NetOne, smarter connectivity is meant to drive development.

“Technology must serve humanity, not replace it. It must uplift, not isolate,” Magadzire added. With smarter networks, financial inclusion, and youth skills in play, NetOne is connecting Zimbabwe to boundless digital possibility.