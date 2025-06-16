Zimpost Appoints New Deputy Postmaster-General to Spearhead Digital Transformation

Zimpost has appointed Engineer Casper Kamwendo as the new Deputy Postmaster-General, as the state-owned postal and courier service pushes forward with efforts to digitise and modernise its operations.

Engineer Kamwendo, who has a background in engineering and experience in sectors such as telecommunications and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), is expected to play a central role in the parastatal’s restructuring plans. His appointment comes at a time when Zimpost is seeking to position itself as a more efficient and digitally-driven service provider under its “Smart Post Office by 2030” initiative.

According to Zimpost Engineer Kamwendo’s leadership would focus on driving innovation, improving efficiency, and enhancing service delivery across its network.

Zimpost has been under pressure to adapt to declining traditional mail volumes and increased demand for e-commerce and digital solutions.

Kamwendo joins the executive team at a critical juncture, as the postal operator navigates shifting communication trends and heightened competition in the logistics and courier sector.