Current NewsGeneral NewsTechTech News

TelOne Introduces Starlink Pro Plans for Schools, Clinics, and Communities

nicole madziwaBy 20 views
0

TelOne has announced the rollout of Starlink Pro Plans aimed at enhancing internet connectivity for schools, clinics, and community institutions across Zimbabwe. The initiative introduces two priority data plans — 2TB for US$110 and 3TB for US$180, with additional data available at US$0.30 per GB.

The plans are exclusively tailored for public service institutions and are not available to individuals or commercial entities. TelOne has cautioned that excessive use beyond the allocated data cap may result in automatic migration to more expensive commercial plans.

“Consistent utilisation over and above the data cap will lead to removal and placement on commercial priority plans,” the company revealed in a statement.

Institutions can monitor their data usage through the portal starlink.telone.co.zw.

For subscriptions and further inquiries, TelOne encourages interested institutions to contact its Enterprise Business Team at: +263 8688 000 111 and [email protected]

ZIDA Launches Investor Grievance Platform to Strengthen Confidence in Zimbabwe’s Business Climate

Previous article

Zimpost Appoints New Deputy Postmaster-General to Spearhead Digital Transformation

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Current News