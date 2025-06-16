TelOne Introduces Starlink Pro Plans for Schools, Clinics, and Communities

TelOne has announced the rollout of Starlink Pro Plans aimed at enhancing internet connectivity for schools, clinics, and community institutions across Zimbabwe. The initiative introduces two priority data plans — 2TB for US$110 and 3TB for US$180, with additional data available at US$0.30 per GB.

The plans are exclusively tailored for public service institutions and are not available to individuals or commercial entities. TelOne has cautioned that excessive use beyond the allocated data cap may result in automatic migration to more expensive commercial plans.

“Consistent utilisation over and above the data cap will lead to removal and placement on commercial priority plans,” the company revealed in a statement.

Institutions can monitor their data usage through the portal starlink.telone.co.zw.

For subscriptions and further inquiries, TelOne encourages interested institutions to contact its Enterprise Business Team at: +263 8688 000 111 and [email protected]