Powertel And Paratus Partner To Bring High-Capacity Long-Distance Fibre Network To Zimbabwe

Powertel Communications and Paratus Zimbabwe have signed a high-capacity fibre network deal, an infrastructure sharing agreement set to transform Zimbabwe’s digital landscape. This partnership, inked today, aims to provide affordable, high-speed internet across Zimbabwe and enhance cross-border connectivity with neighbouring countries. At the heart of the project, the organisations are going to be upgrading all the existing backbone infrastructure links to terabit links. The collaboration comes at a critical time as Zimbabwe seeks to bolster its digital economy amid growing competition from global players like Starlink.

The first phase of the project, set for completion within six months, will connect Plumtree, Bulawayo, and Livingstone, with plans to expand further into underserved rural areas.

By Gamuchirai Mapako

“This marks a major step forward in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation because this partnership will enable us to deliver on our mission to provide high capacity and affordable connectivity to the people and enterprises of Zimbabwe. We are proud to be working with Paratus Zimbabwe and to be creating a resilient national long-distance backbone,” said Powertel Managing Director, Mr Willard Nyagwande.

Powertel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and is licensed to operate an optic fibre backbone network together with Paratus Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of Paratus Group, recently awarded its communications license in Zimbabwe earlier this year, will leverage Powertel’s existing infrastructure fibre cables hung alongside electricity lines and Paratus’ technical expertise and regional footprint.

Martin Cox, Chief Commercial Officer of Paratus Group, emphasised the strategic importance of the deal stating:

“This is very good news for Zimbabwe, and we are delighted to be partnering with Powertel to bring about this landmark deal. Paratus Zimbabwe will be offering an unmatched service through the Paratus Group’s quality network. By extending our footprint into yet another African territory, we will bridge gaps between neighbouring countries and further strengthen and widen our contiguous network offering”.

The partnership according to Mr Cox promises to drastically reduce internet costs for consumers. Powertel’s Managing Director revealed in an interview that the upgraded network will enable “almost free” internet for end-users, thanks to the increased bandwidth capacity. By wholesaling internet to local ISPs, Powertel ensures that even smaller providers can offer competitive rates, fostering broader access.

“If we just come with the same capacities and the same pricing, then obviously there’s no business case for that, because it’s more of the same. I think this really is a unique partnership. I’d say it’s complementary to what is there from other providers, and it’s just more choice for the consumer”, said Mr Cox speaking to the issues of costs and what separates it from other internet service providers.

Currently, Zimbabwe’s internet connectivity heavily relies on routes through Beitbridge, making it vulnerable to outages. The new network will introduce alternative pathways, such as a Johannesburg-Gaborone-Plumtree route, reducing dependency on single points of failure. This redundancy will minimise service disruptions for businesses, government agencies, and individuals.

Answering a question from a Technomag reporter on why Paratus and not partner with local entities that provide the same services, Powertel’s MD stated:

“A nation cannot have one or two operators… because we now have multiple players, there is what we call multiple redundancy. Zimbabwe is building a protected network. Even the government should allow everyone to bring high speed internet. Globally, there are so many players, even up to 10. This will encourage competition and more choices to the people of Zimbabwe. And the catchy thing is, prices will also go down. And this will help the consumers to enjoy high speed and at low tariffs”.

Powertel’s infrastructure, which mirrors ZESA’s power lines, extends into rural areas where buried fibre is impractical. This unique advantage ensures that high-speed internet will reach underserved communities, aligning with Zimbabwe’s goal of a fully digital economy.

With more players entering the market, consumers can expect increased competition, improved service quality, and lower tariffs. The Powertel-Paratus deal complements existing providers, creating a more resilient and diverse digital ecosystem.

For PowerTel, this partnership solidifies its position as Zimbabwe’s backbone internet provider. By upgrading its network to terabit capacity, Powertel can cater to the surging demand for data while maintaining its role as a wholesale supplier to other ISPs. The collaboration also aligns with Zimbabwe’s infrastructure-sharing policies, ensuring efficient resource utilisation.

Paratus Group, which operates in 15 African countries, gains a stronger foothold in Zimbabwe, a key market in its contiguous network strategy. The deal allows Paratus to integrate Zimbabwe into its regional grid, linking it to neighbouring countries like Zambia, Botswana, and South Africa. Cox highlighted the broader vision:

“We’re building digital arteries to connect Africa, driving the continent’s digital revolution.”

While the partnership is a significant leap forward, challenges remain. Global satellite providers like Starlink pose competition with their rapid deployment capabilities. However, terrestrial fibre networks offer superior reliability and lower latency, which are critical for businesses and high-demand applications.

The success of the project hinges on timely execution. Powertel’s MD confirmed that equipment will arrive within two months, with a full launch expected by November 2025. Meeting these deadlines will be crucial to maintaining stakeholder confidence.

“So the equipment will start coming in the next two months through Paratus and PowerTel, that joint venture, and that infrastructure sharing. And by November we will be celebrating a terabit network,” said Mr Nyagwande.