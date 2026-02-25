By Ross Moyo

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) has emphasized the need for responsible journalism practices in the face of rapidly evolving technology. MISA highlighted the blurred lines between responsible journalism and unethical content.The event was hosted by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), at the Golden Conifer, Strathaven in Harare for a Data Protection workshop on the Cyber and Data Protection Act (CDPA), #ifyoumustcollectthedataprotectthedata.

“Access to information is a right, not a privilege,” said Marlven mukudu, Advocacy officer of the Media institute of Southern Africa during the presentation. The event aimed to educate media professionals on the Cyber and Data Protection Act (CDPA) and its implications for journalism.

The digital age has brought numerous benefits, including increased access to information and the ability to share news instantly. However, it has also created challenges for journalists, who must navigate the fine line between responsible reporting and sensationalism. Key challenges facing journalists include speed vs accuracy, information vs opinion, human oversight vs AI algorithms, and privacy vs information access.

The MISA representative stressed the urgent need for Zimbabwe to adopt a digital transformation strategy before integrating AI into media systems. “AI offers both opportunities and risks that must be managed within local contexts,” Mukudu said.

The institute has developed tools to support responsible AI adoption, including a legal and policy framework, a broader development strategy, and an implementation matrix. These tools aim to guide media professionals in navigating the complexities of digital journalism.

As technology continues to evolve, journalists must prioritize accuracy, fairness, and transparency to maintain public trust. The lines between responsible journalism and unethical content are increasingly blurred, and media professionals must be aware of these challenges.