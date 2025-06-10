Zimbabwe’s Mobile Penetration Passes 100%

Zimbabwe’s mobile penetration rate has officially passed the 100% mark, a major milestone revealed in the latest POTRAZ sector performance report for the fourth quarter of 2024. The report shows that there are now more mobile lines in use than there are people in the country. Specifically, Zimbabwe recorded 15.67 million active mobile subscriptions compared to a population that’s slightly lower, pushing the penetration rate to 102.26%. Just a few months earlier, it stood at 98.60%.

At face value, this sounds like a big win — and in some ways, it is. But it’s important to understand what this figure really means. A mobile penetration rate above 100% doesn’t mean every person in Zimbabwe has a mobile phone or internet access. Instead, it shows that many Zimbabweans are using more than one SIM card. That’s not surprising, given the realities on the ground. Most phones in the market today support dual SIMs, and people often juggle different lines to take advantage of cheaper bundles, better network coverage in certain areas, or to separate personal and work use. Others keep spare SIMs for emergency use, especially when load shedding or power cuts affect certain networks more than others.

By Ropafadzo Mashawi

While the growing number of active SIM cards tells us something about demand for mobile services, it doesn’t necessarily reflect improvements in quality or accessibility. Network coverage in some rural parts of the country remains patchy. Data remains expensive for many, and a good number of subscribers only buy airtime or data bundles when they can afford to. This means not all of those 15 million+ SIM cards are being used every day. In fact, many are activated but sit idle for days or weeks at a time.

POTRAZ’s data also shows how the market is divided. Econet continues to lead by a wide margin, with over 11.3 million subscribers. NetOne is in second place with close to 4 million, while Telecel trails far behind at around 381,000. Econet even managed to increase its market share in the quarter, while the other two lost small portions.

So, what does this mean for the average person? For most Zimbabweans, this rising penetration rate will translate into more promotions, bundle deals and possibly better service as mobile operators compete for a shrinking pool of new users. But it also means we need to be more aware of how much we spend, what value we get from our providers, and which network offers the best service in our area. For businesses and app developers, these numbers signal an opportunity. A high mobile penetration rate means it’s possible to reach users directly on their phones, even in remote places. But that reach is only as useful as the affordability and quality of the connection.

Reaching 100% mobile penetration is a major moment for Zimbabwe’s tech and telecom sector, but it also highlights the work still to be done. Having a SIM card is one thing. Having affordable, reliable access to services that improve your daily life, that’s the real goal. As we move into 2025, the hope is that this growth will be matched by better infrastructure, fairer pricing and digital tools that actually solve real problems.