AI Fuels Econet’s Tech Transformation for Faster, Smarter User Experience

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has embraced artificial intelligence to modernize operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer service, positioning itself as a leader in digital innovation across Southern Africa.

Econet is embedding AI across its systems to streamline service delivery, roll out intelligent customer support chatbots, and optimize network performance. These upgrades aim to personalize user experiences while improving operational efficiency at scale.

AI-powered platforms like EcoChat, now handle routine customer queries such as airtime purchases, PIN resets, and data balance checks. Accessible via WhatsApp, SMS, mobile app, and USSD, the chatbot supports multiple languages including Shona, Ndebele, English and uses machine learning to continuously improve accuracy and responsiveness.

Beyond customer interaction, Econet is using predictive analytics to anticipate network traffic, reduce downtime, and deliver tailored promotions based on individual user behavior. These AI-driven models also help lower churn and drive higher data usage.

The approach is paying off. The company recently reported a 36% increase in data traffic, signaling growing digital engagement. Its fintech subsidiary, EcoCash, recorded a 21% rise in transaction volumes and a 55% growth in active users, attributed to increased automation and easier access via digital channels.

To support this transformation, Econet overhauled its core network infrastructure, consolidating billing, charging, and application platforms. The company has modernized over 1,000 4G sites, added 50 new installations, and launched 20 5G towers, with an additional 550 sites planned in the current financial year.

Cassava Technologies has also partnered with global tech giants like Nvidia to expand AI infrastructure across Africa. These collaborations are enabling localized AI applications through data centers and cloud platforms designed to serve the continent’s digital future.

While the benefits of AI adoption are becoming evident ranging from lower call center costs to faster response times, experts warn that sustained impact depends on execution. For Zimbabwe, that means ensuring systems are inclusive, language-sensitive, and privacy-conscious.

Econet’s track record of early tech adoption, first with 3G, then 4G and 5G lends weight to its AI ambitions. Yet the ultimate challenge remains: scaling intelligent technologies without losing the human touch, and ensuring that all users, rural or urban are included in the journey.