Miami International Airport Pioneers Low-Vision Accessibility with New Mobile App Partnership

Miami International Airport (MIA) has become the world’s first airport to offer free, unlimited access to ReBokeh Vision Technologies’ assistive software, a mobile application designed to enhance the travel experience for individuals with low vision.

The partnership provides low-vision travelers with an empowerment-driven tool to navigate the airport more independently.

The ReBokeh app, currently available for Apple users, leverages a mobile device’s live camera feed with customizable filters that adjust contrast, color hue, zoom, and lighting to meet individual visual needs.

A new feature, ReBokeh AI, further enhances the app by allowing users to ask personalized questions about their surroundings, effectively serving as an AI-powered guide.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has lauded the initiative.

“I am thrilled that MIA is now the first airport in the world to provide ReBokeh’s groundbreaking innovation to our travelers with vision challenges. Improving accessibility across Miami-Dade County is one of my highest priorities, which is why I am proud to introduce the ReBokeh app to our millions of visitors from around the world. Navigating MIA just got easier for our low-vision community.” He said.

The application offers numerous benefits for low-vision travelers at MIA, including assistance with reading navigational signs and gate information, clarifying arrival and departure monitors, and locating restaurants, shops, and lounges.

ReBokeh AI also supports multiple languages, defaulting to the user’s mobile device settings, which allows it to function as a translation tool for signage and information.