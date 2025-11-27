By Ross Moyo

Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda A. Mavetera, has emphasized the critical role of the ICT sector in driving Zimbabwe’s economic transformation. Speaking at the AI and Innovation Week 2025 awards ceremony, Mavetera highlighted the sector’s potential to accelerate economic growth, improve governance, and enhance the quality of life for Zimbabweans.The Minister was speaking at the ceremony held at Zimbali Gardens, Harare.

In her speech, Mavetera noted that the ICT sector has made significant strides in recent years, with increased investment in infrastructure and innovation. She cited examples of successful ICT initiatives, including the implementation of e-government services and the growth of mobile money transactions.

“Our vision is to create a digitally empowered Zimbabwe, where ICT is the backbone of our economy,” Mavetera said. “We are committed to creating an enabling environment that fosters innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment in the ICT sector.”

The Minister also acknowledged the contributions of ICT professionals and innovators, who are driving change and promoting excellence in the sector. She presented awards to outstanding individuals and organizations, recognizing their achievements in various categories.