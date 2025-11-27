By Ross Moyo

The Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards to be held today at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare, serve as a platform to showcase the country’s digital future, with a focus on innovation, excellence, and impact. The event highlights the country’s progress in the tech sector, with categories such as Cybersecurity Initiative of the Year and Best e-Government Initiative recognizing efforts to drive digital transformation. As Zimbabwe continues to invest in its digital infrastructure, the awards ceremony is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of individuals and organizations driving change in the sector as Women in ICT also take center stage.

The Guest of Honour, Vice President Hon. Retired Colonel K.C.D Mohadi, is expected to deliver a keynote address, highlighting the government’s commitment to promoting ICT development in Zimbabwe. The address is eagerly awaited, with many expecting the Vice President to outline the government’s plans for the tech sector.

The awards ceremony is also recognizing the contributions of women in ICT, with the Women in ICT Award being presented tonight. The award recognizes the achievements of women who have made significant contributions to the tech sector and are inspiring the next generation of female tech professionals.

The event is also showcasing the best of Zimbabwe’s tech startups, with many innovative companies on display. The Outstanding ICT Start-up award is one of the most highly anticipated categories, with many expecting a competitive and exciting ceremony.

The Zimbabwe ICT Excellence Awards are a testament to the country’s growing tech ecosystem and the opportunities available for young people to pursue careers in ICT. The event is a celebration of innovation, excellence, and impact, and is expected to inspire a new generation of tech professionals.