By Ross Moyo

Second Spark has emerged as a big winner at the AI and Innovation Week 2025 awards, taking home the top prize of $10,000. The company was recognized for its innovative use of AI and technology in the ICT sector.

Lithium, another notable winner, received $4,000 for its outstanding achievements in the ICT sector. The awards ceremony, held at the AI and Innovation Week 2025, recognized outstanding achievements in various categories, including Best Telecoms Company, Best Internet Service Provider, and ICT Innovator of the Year.

Speaking at the event, Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon. Tatenda A. Mavetera, emphasized the importance of “harnessing technology to drive economic growth and development.”

She noted that the ICT sector has made significant progress in recent years, with “increased investment in infrastructure and innovation.”

Mavetera highlighted the government’s commitment to promoting ICT development and innovation, citing initiatives such as the “Digital Skills Ambassadors Programme and the 1.5 Million Coders Programme.”