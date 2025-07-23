Zimbabwe’s Dairy Gains 2.6% as Botswana Joins Regional FMD Fight at Expo and AGM

Zimbabwe’s dairy industry has seen a 2.6% increase in milk production in the first quarter of 2024, reaching 28million litres, up from 27.3million litres during the same period last year. This growth has been attributed to improved pastures and a steadily expanding dairy herd, signaling positive momentum for the local dairy sector.

The boost in production comes as Zimbabwe continues its efforts to combat Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), a major challenge for the region’s livestock industry. In a show of regional collaboration, Botswana has joined forces with Zimbabwe to fight FMD by participating in the Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers (ZADF) Expo and Annual General Meeting (AGM), which began in Harare on July 22 and concludes today.

The Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI) was a key participant in the event, confirming its attendance in an official statement. BVI, known for its expertise in livestock vaccine production and FMD control, showcased its capabilities in vaccine handling, cold chain maintenance, and vaccination techniques. The institute’s involvement highlights the ongoing regional efforts to control the spread of FMD, which poses a significant threat to both dairy and beef industries across Southern Africa.

BVI’s Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Madeswi, was invited to address the AGM, where he shared insights into the institute’s role in supporting regional FMD control efforts. “BVI has been a crucial player in FMD control, not only in Botswana but across the region,” Madeswi said. “We are proud to be recognized by Zimbabwe for our contributions, and we hope our participation in this Expo and AGM will help further strengthen our collaborative efforts.”

In addition to Madeswi’s address, BVI’s veterinary experts participated in a dairy school field day, offering practical presentations on vaccine handling and cold chain management—key aspects of ensuring the safe and effective administration of FMD vaccines.

The event also drew support from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, which was instrumental in organizing the Expo and AGM. The Ministry, along with ZADF, recognized the vital role of institutions like BVI in supporting livestock health and disease control.

“BVI’s involvement in livestock vaccine production and its contribution to disease control and management has been invaluable,” a statement from ZADF read. “By inviting BVI to participate in this Expo and AGM, we are strengthening our fight against FMD and working to improve the sustainability of the dairy sector in Zimbabwe and the broader Southern African region.”

The Expo and AGM also provided an important platform for local dairy farmers to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry. In addition to the focus on disease control, discussions centered on market access, dairy production technology, and the need for improved infrastructure to support the growing sector.

As Zimbabwe looks to expand its dairy production and secure the health of its livestock, the collaboration with Botswana and institutions like BVI marks an important step toward addressing the FMD challenge. The country’s dairy industry remains hopeful that continued regional cooperation will help ensure its growth, while minimizing the impact of diseases like FMD that threaten to undermine gains in production.