Deloitte Calls For Applications On Deloitte Cybersecurity Internship Program 2025

Multinational professional services network Deloitte calls for applications on Deloitte Academy’s Cyber Security Program which is a 12-month training initiative designed to equip young graduates with high-demand skills in cybersecurity and information technology. The program aims to develop talents for emerging opportunities in the Cyber Security/IT space, providing hands-on technical training, internship opportunities, and placement into Deloitte’s Cybersecurity talent pool.

To be eligible for the program, applicants must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field with a minimum Second Class Upper or Upper Credit. They must also have a minimum of five credits in WAEC/NECO, including English and Mathematics, and be 28 years old or younger at the time of application.

The program is ideal for individuals with a strong foundation in IT systems, operating systems, networks, and application development. Knowledge of cybersecurity concepts, such as vulnerability assessment and penetration testing, is an added advantage.

Upon completion of the program, participants will have the opportunity to acquire high-demand technical skills, making them readily employable in the cybersecurity industry. Exceptional candidates will be offered internship placements, and there’s also a chance to be part of Deloitte’s pool of Cyber Security professionals for future projects.

The application process requires submitting an application form, cover letter, up-to-date resume, Bachelor’s degree certificate, and O’level results. Don’t miss this opportunity to kickstart your career in cybersecurity – apply now and take the first step towards becoming a skilled cybersecurity professional.