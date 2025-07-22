Zimbabwe’s Cotton Seed Purchases Surge 78% as Contractors Drive Record Uptake

Zimbabwe’s cotton sector has recorded a significant boost, with seed cotton purchases by the country’s six registered contractors surging by 78% in 2025, according to the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA).

AMA data shows that contractors bought a total of 23.011 million kilograms of seed cotton by July 16, 2025, up from 12.924 million kilograms recorded over the same period in 2024.

The sharp increase in seed cotton uptake has prompted AMA to consider extending the official marketing season, which ended on 15 July, as deliveries at Common Buying Points (CBPs) continue to rise.

“Purchases increased from 12.924 million kg as of July 16, 2024, to 23.011 million kg on the same date this year,” AMA reported, reflecting renewed confidence and increased participation in the cotton sector.

Among the six registered contractors, Cottco dominated the market, purchasing 13.455 million kilograms, which accounted for 58% of total intake.

Other notable players include:

•Alliance Ginneries: 4.801 million kg (21%)

•Southern Cotton: 1.842 million kg (8%)

•Agri Value Chain: 1.606 million kg (7%)

•Cangrow Trading: 1.076 million kg (5%)

•Zimbabwe Cotton Consortium (ZCC): 230,807 kg (1%)

The growth in uptake signals a positive shift in contractor participation and may indicate improvements in farmer engagement, seed availability, and market coordination.

Given the strong performance and ongoing deliveries, AMA said it is actively assessing the situation at buying points nationwide to determine whether to formally extend the marketing window.

An extension would provide additional time for late deliveries and support smallholder farmers who may have encountered logistical delays.

The impressive growth in seed cotton uptake is expected to support downstream value chains in textiles, oil expression, and livestock feed, while also contributing to foreign currency earnings and rural livelihoods.