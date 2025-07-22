Zimbabwe’s Future Lies in AI, STEM and Global Partnerships – Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has underscored the critical role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in shaping Zimbabwe’s future, highlighting international partnerships—particularly with Algeria—as vital to strengthening the country’s human capital base and achieving national development goals under Vision 2030.

The President made the remarks during a landmark engagement with over 300 Zimbabwean students currently pursuing studies in engineering, medicine, and related disciplines in Algeria, as he concluded a two-day State visit to the North African nation.

“Zimbabwe’s future lies in technology, innovation, and strong international collaborations. Through partnerships with countries like Algeria, we are strengthening our human capital in AI, cyber security, nanotechnology, and other emerging disciplines,” said the President during the student engagement held after his visit to Algeria’s prestigious National School of Artificial Intelligence.

President Mnangagwa’s visit to Algeria culminated in the signing of six cooperation agreements, with a strong focus on education, science and technology, and trade. These agreements set the framework for expanded bilateral exchanges in higher education, innovation, and knowledge transfer—key enablers of Zimbabwe’s socio-economic transformation.

He highlighted how Zimbabwe’s Education 5.0 model, which emphasizes teaching, research, community service, innovation, and industrialization, is central to achieving Vision 2030 a roadmap for transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.

“Our recalibrated education system is geared towards producing graduates who are not only employable but who become creators of employment and innovation drivers,” he said.

The President praised Algeria’s investment in higher education and its openness to collaboration, calling it a “fertile ground” for Zimbabwean youth to gain globally relevant skills.

“Through this partnership, we’re equipping our students with the tools and mindset to compete on the global stage and contribute meaningfully back home,” said Mnangagwa.

The Warehouse Receipt System (WRS) model of learning in Algeria, which blends practical training with advanced research, mirrors the aspirations of Zimbabwe’s Education 5.0. Students are being trained in fields such as biotechnology, energy, medical sciences, and AI, with a view to applying that knowledge in Zimbabwe’s local context.

The President urged students to take their academic responsibilities seriously and to remain patriotic representatives of Zimbabwe.

“You are ambassadors of your motherland. Conduct yourselves with pride and discipline. Your success here lays the foundation for the future of Zimbabwe,” he said.

He added that the scholarship programme and exchange of experts in key sectors serve as powerful indicators of Zimbabwe and Algeria’s growing bilateral ties. He encouraged the students to become part of the unfolding transformation back home by staying engaged with local developments.

“Stay informed. The Zimbabwe you will return to is brimming with opportunities in innovation, infrastructure, agriculture, and industry,” he emphasized.

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Fredrick Shava, echoed the President’s call, urging the students to return home prepared to apply their knowledge to national development.

“Each of you is a national asset. The future of Zimbabwe rests in your ability to lead with knowledge, ethics, and innovation,” said Shava.

With a focus on high-level skills development, global partnerships, and a technology-driven education model, Zimbabwe is laying the foundation for a resilient, competitive economy. The partnership with Algeria not only creates new educational pathways but signals Zimbabwe’s determination to align its workforce with the demands of the digital age.

“We are no longer educating for survival. We are educating for innovation, for industry, for global impact,” concluded President Mnangagwa.