The Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Hon Tatenda Mavetera, has urged Zimbabweans to embrace artificial intelligence as a cornerstone of economic transformation, and directed Zimbabweans to take active role into current digital evolution.

Speaking at the 2026 Digital Economy Conference held today at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, Mavetera said Zimbabwe must move with speed to compete in the global digital race.

“This is not just a policy announcement. It is a strategic declaration of intent. Zimbabwe must not be a spectator in this revolution. We must be active participants,” she said.

The National AI Strategy officially launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on March 13, is aimed at accelerating the country’s digital economy and supporting Vision 2030 goals.

Mavetera said the plan will drive transformation across key sectors including agriculture, mining, healthcare, finance and education, with pilot projects already underway in smart agriculture, predictive healthcare and digital finance.

The conference, themed “Accelerating Zimbabwe’s Digital Economy: Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Action Towards Vision 2030,” brought together policymakers, industry leaders and academics, who emphasized the need for innovation and digitalization.

Quoting Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, Mavetera warned that in the Fourth Industrial Revolution “it is the fast fish which eats the slow fish,” underscoring the urgency for Zimbabwe to act.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s approach to artificial intelligence must be rooted in sovereignty, promoting homegrown solutions aligned with national priorities.

Mavetera added that the strategy is guided by the philosophy of Ubuntu, ensuring that technological advancement reflects local values and benefits citizens.

She called on the private sector, researchers and young innovators to collaborate in implementing the strategy.

“This is a call to action. Together, we can ensure that by 2030, Zimbabwe stands as a confident leader in the digital age,” she said.

The conference highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence in positioning Zimbabwe as a competitive player in the global digital economy.

By Darren Magumura