Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera says Rwanda’s digital transformation journey provides a powerful example for Zimbabwe as it advances its own artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions.

Speaking at the 2026 Digital Economy Conference , the minister praised Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation Paula Ingabire for steering her country into a continental leader in digital governance.

She said Rwanda’s achievements such as the Irembo system and progress tied to the Kigali International Financial Centre demonstrate how effective policies can transform national competitiveness.

“Zimbabwe seeks deeper Al collaboration with Rwanda especially regulatory innovation and knowledge sharing between innovation centres,” Mavetera said.

She also outlined several local initiatives, including plans for an AI skills visa, mandatory AI literacy for civil servants and the development of sovereign data infrastructure.

The minister said African nations must build their digital futures from within, adding that sustainable growth depends on locally driven innovation that responds to African contexts.