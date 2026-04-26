Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda Annastacia Mavetera says the government is rolling out artificial intelligence (AI) driven solutions to transform Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector and improve productivity.

Speaking at the 2026 Digital Economy Conference held during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair 2026, Mavetera said AI technologies will be used to support farmers through climate intelligence, crop disease detection and data driven decision making.

She said the initiative forms part of the broader National Artificial Intelligence Strategy launched by President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, which seeks to harness technology for national development.

Mavetera noted that the integration of AI in agriculture will help smallholder farmers adapt to climate change, increase yields and reduce losses. She added that innovation must directly benefit rural communities and ensure food security.

The minister emphasised that Zimbabwe is shifting from traditional farming methods to smart agriculture systems powered by digital tools and local innovation.

She urged stakeholders, including private sector players and research institutions, to collaborate in implementing AI solutions that will modernise the agricultural value chain.