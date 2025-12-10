By Ross Moyo

Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services who is also Bulilima West legislator, Hon. Dingumuzi Phuti has praised NetOne’s Christmas Cheer initiative, which brought joy and hope to vulnerable groups in several provinces. The program, which was attended by the deputy Minister Phuti in Bulilima West, his constituency, provided essential items and support to communities in need.

Speaking at the event, Minister Phuti emphasized the importance of corporate social responsibility and community empowerment. “NetOne’s efforts are a testament to the power of corporate social responsibility. We appreciate their dedication to uplifting communities and promoting national development.”

The Christmas Cheer initiative reached communities in Gokwe, Midlands, and Bulilima in Matabeleland South, among other provinces. In Ntunungwe Village, Bulilima, NetOne handed over groceries and other essential items to Mr. Anuloisa Banda, believed to be the oldest living person in Zimbabwe at 122 years old.

“NetOne’s commitment to social responsibility is commendable. We are proud to have them as a partner in our development efforts,” said Minister Phuti.

The event was also attended by Judith Maphosa, daughter-in-law of Mr. Banda, who expressed her gratitude to NetOne and Minister Phuti. “We are overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. This gesture has brought us hope and comfort during this festive season,” she said.