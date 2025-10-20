Zimbabwe Strengthens Cyber Security Initiatives with New MOU

Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Tatenda A. Mavetera, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Cyber Security Expo Conference held yesterday. This initiative coincides with the annual recognition of Cyber Security Month in October, aimed at raising awareness about online safety and security across the country. By Ropafadzo Mashawi By Ropafadzo Mashawi

During her address, Mavetera highlighted the importance of training the youth in cyber security, emphasizing the need for a skilled workforce to combat emerging threats in the digital landscape. “We are investing in our people to ensure that our young generation is well-prepared for future challenges in cyberspace,” she stated.

The MOU also addresses the current weaknesses in Zimbabwe’s cyber infrastructure, promising improvements to enhance the nation’s response to cyber threats. Mavetera confirmed the implementation of a comprehensive cyber security strategy, although details remain confidential, underscoring the government’s commitment to a secure digital environment.

Furthermore, Mavetera noted ongoing efforts to develop legislation that supports cyber security initiatives, including the Cyber Data Protection Act and a forthcoming Child Protection Policy. “These policies are essential for achieving a robust cyber security landscape,” she added.

The Minister expressed gratitude for international collaboration, revealing that organizations from countries such as Russia are engaging with Zimbabwe to bolster its cyber security workforce. “This MOU positions Zimbabwe as a potential hub for cyber security in Southern Africa, allowing others to learn from our practices,” Mavetera explained.

To date, Zimbabwe has trained over 800 individuals in cyber security and issued licenses to more than 700 data controllers, showcasing the nation’s proactive stance in this crucial sector. As part of its strategy, the establishment of a data protection authority further solidifies Zimbabwe’s role as a leader in data governance and cyber security training.

Mavetera concluded her remarks by reiterating the importance of safeguarding digital spaces, stating, “Our ultimate goal is to ensure that we protect our digital environment while enhancing our capabilities in cyber security.”