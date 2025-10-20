Itel Super 26 Ultra Launched in Zimbabwe

Itel has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Super 26 Ultra, into the Zimbabwean market, marking a significant step in the brand’s ambition to solidify its position beyond the entry-level segment. Positioned as a direct successor to the S25 Ultra, this new device brings a notable processor upgrade, the allure of the latest Android OS, and a familiar curved design, all while aiming to compete with established names from its sister brands, Tecno and Infinix.

For consumers who have been loyal to the itel S-series, particularly the S23 Plus and S25 Ultra, the Super 26 Ultra offers a compelling evolution. The phone retains the signature curved display, a feature that lends a premium feel often reserved for more expensive models. While the screen size sees a slight reduction to a 6.8 inches from its predecessor’s 6.9 inches, it now boasts a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate on an AMOLED panel, promising vibrant colors and seamless scrolling.

itel SUPER 26 Ultra Key Specs

Display: 6.78″ Curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz

6.78″ Curved AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 144Hz Chipset: Unisoc T7300 (6nm)

Unisoc T7300 (6nm) RAM/Storage: 8GB + 128GB / 256GB

8GB + 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera: 50MP (wide) + auxiliary lens

50MP (wide) + auxiliary lens Front Camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 6000mAh, 18W fast charging

6000mAh, 18W fast charging OS: Android 15, itel OS 15

Android 15, itel OS 15 Build: Gorilla Glass 7i, IP65 water & dust resistance

Gorilla Glass 7i, IP65 water & dust resistance Features: NFC, IR remote, AI tools (Sola Assistant, Circle to Search, Camera Eraser)

Artificial Intelligence

The itel SUPER 26 Ultra embodies the brand’s mission of democratizing AI technology by integrating intelligent capabilities directly into the user experience. Beyond standard functions, the device offers smart photography tools like an object-removing eraser and a visual search feature. It also comes pre-loaded with itel’s proprietary Sola assistant. The company has announced that a forthcoming software update will further enhance the phone by enabling voice-activated Sola and unleashing the screen’s maximum 144Hz smoothness, promising added functionality after purchase.

In the bustling Zimbabwean market, this places the Super 26 Ultra in direct competition with devices like the Tecno Camon 40 and Spark 40 Pro. Its performance is also comparable to other popular models such as the Redmi Note 14 and Samsung Galaxy A17.

A cornerstone of itel’s value proposition has always been battery life, and the Super 26 Ultra continues this tradition with a massive 6000mAh battery. This ensures the device can easily power through a day, and often more, of heavy usage, a critical feature for users with limited access to charging during the day.

On the software front, the phone ships with Android 15 out-of-the-box, a major selling point for those wanting the latest Google experience. Yet, potential buyers should be cautious; the article’s research indicates itel’s update policy remains unclear, with the industry standard for the brand typically being only one or two major Android updates.

Another welcomed improvement is in build quality. The device now features an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, a slight but meaningful upgrade from the S25 Ultra’s IP64, offering better protection against water jets.

The Itel Super 26 Ultra is available in Zimbabwe at a price range of $170 to $200, depending on the retailer. It comes in two configurations: 128GB storage with 8GB RAM, and a higher 256GB storage option also paired with 8GB RAM.

A key advantage for itel in the local context is its robust after-sales network. Serviced by Carlcare, which has support centers throughout the country, buyers can be assured of accessible technical support and repairs, a significant factor in a market where reliable service can be a deal-breaker.

The Itel Super 26 Ultra presents a compelling package for the Zimbabwean consumer seeking a feature-rich, large-screen smartphone without breaking the bank.