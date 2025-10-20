National CIRT Enhances Zimbabwe’s Cyber security Resilience

The National Computer Incident Response Team (CIRT), operating under the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ), is taking significant strides to bolster the country’s cybersecurity framework. As cyber threats continue to evolve, the CIRT is implementing a coordinated national strategy aimed at swiftly detecting, analyzing, and mitigating incidents that pose risks to government entities, businesses, and citizens alike. By Ropafadzo Mashawi

In recent months, the CIRT has ramped up its efforts to ensure a robust response to cyber vulnerabilities. By facilitating information sharing among stakeholders, the team is fostering collaboration between government agencies, private sectors, and civil society. This approach not only enhances situational awareness but also enables a more effective response to potential cyber incidents.

Capacity building has been a pivotal focus for the CIRT. Training programs aimed at equipping personnel with the necessary skills to handle cybersecurity challenges are being rolled out. As the Minister stated, “In an age where cyber threats are ever-evolving, our commitment to safeguarding Zimbabwe’s digital landscape is unwavering. Through collaboration and capacity building, we are not only protecting our citizens but also strengthening our nation’s future.”

Moreover, the National CIRT is actively engaging in international cooperation to align with global best practices in cybersecurity. By collaborating with international partners, Zimbabwe is positioning itself to better anticipate and respond to cyber incidents that could undermine its digital infrastructure.

The proactive measures taken by CIRT are contributing to the overall safety and stability of Zimbabwe’s digital ecosystem. As the nation continues to navigate the challenges posed by increasing cyber threats, the CIRT’s role remains crucial in safeguarding the integrity of its information systems.

As cyber incidents become more frequent and sophisticated, the need for a resilient cybersecurity framework has never been more critical. The CIRT’s ongoing initiatives reflect a commitment to protecting the nation’s digital assets and ensuring a secure environment for all Zimbabweans