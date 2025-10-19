Zimbabwe Seals Major Russian Cybersecurity Pact to Train 10,000 Specialists

History was made at the National Cyber Security Conference & Expo 2025 recently as the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal & Courier Services (MICTPCS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the CyberZim Consortium, a strategic grouping predominantly composed of Russian cybersecurity partners.

The agreement, hailed as a major step in securing Zimbabwe’s digital future, solidifies a major partnership focused on building national digital resilience and committing to up-skill at least 10,000 cybersecurity specialists across the country.

The MOU was signed on the sidelines of the premier national conference, which drew key stakeholders from government, industry, and academia.

The CyberZim Consortium, which includes Russian entities like KOMIB, Cyberus, CyberED, and Redzone Digital, together with the Zimbabwean government, will drive the ambitious capacity-building initiative.

The partnership leverages Russian expertise in digital defense, aiming to inject critical skills and advanced technologies into Zimbabwe’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

In an interview with Technomag Television, Information Technology Specialist for Redzone Digital, Tapiwanashe Kambare said the CyberZim consortium aims to strengthen bilateral relations by connecting varied cultures and values, revealing that its primary focus is to give Zimbabwean youth world-class cybersecurity expertise, which is essential for guaranteeing both their personal prospects and the long-term security of the nation’s data, potential, and way of life.

“Since CyberZim is a strategic consortium among multiple partners mostly Russian, the collaboration speaks more to connecting diverse values, people, and cultures to further strengthen ties between two countries and empowering Zimbabwe’s youths with worldclass cybersecurity expertise to secure not only their futures but the country’s data, potential and way of life.” He said.

This move is seen as directly aligned with the government’s agenda to transform the nation into a regional digital hub and safeguard its burgeoning digital infrastructure against increasingly sophisticated global cyber threats.