Dandemutande Champions Digital Transformation at 11th CEO Africa Annual Roundtable

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe – October 2025

story by Tichaona Wangotse

Dandemutande, one of Zimbabwe’s leading ICT and connectivity sector, has reaffirmed its commitment to building a digitally inclusive and AI-ready Africa during its participation at the 11th edition of the CEO Africa Annual Roundtable. Held in Victoria Falls, the prestigious event convened top business executives, policymakers, and thought leaders under the theme “Future-Ready Africa: Connecting Ideas, Creating Value.”

The gathering served as a platform for forward-looking discussions around digital innovation, economic transformation, and sustainable development across the continent. Among the standout voices at the event was Dandemutande CEO Never Ncube, who shared insights into how the company is laying the digital foundations necessary to power Zimbabwe’s transition into the AI era.

“We’re honored to have participated in the CEO Africa Roundtable, where we discussed key issues, including AI—a technology that’s here to stay,” said Ncube. “At Dandemutande, we’ve made significant strides by investing in infrastructure, including fiber networks from Beitbridge to Harare and Bulawayo, and metro fiber in towns and cities.”

At the heart of Dandemutande’s mission is a commitment to ensuring that digital transformation reaches every corner of the country. In addition to its expansive fiber optic rollout, the company has partnered with satellite internet providers to extend connectivity to rural and remote communities. This initiative is a significant step toward bridging the digital divide and enabling access to online services, education, and economic opportunities for underserved populations.

“We believe that no community should be left behind in the digital revolution,” Ncube noted. “Our partnerships with satellite service providers are ensuring that even the most remote regions can benefit from reliable internet access.”

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape global economies, Dandemutande is playing a crucial role in preparing Zimbabwe to harness its full potential. The company has invested heavily in core digital infrastructure that forms the bedrock of AI adoption—most notably through its growing network of world-class data centers.

With four operational data centers—three in Harare and one in Bulawayo—Dandemutande is providing businesses across sectors with secure, scalable, and locally hosted cloud solutions. These facilities are essential for supporting advanced technologies such as AI, big data analytics, and IoT, offering the processing power and data sovereignty required for modern enterprises.

Dandemutande’s vision for a future-ready Zimbabwe is further bolstered by strategic collaborations with global technology leaders. The company’s partnership with regional hyperscale Teraco is enabling seamless connectivity to global cloud platforms, creating new opportunities for Zimbabwean businesses to innovate and scale.

“By linking our data centers to Teraco and other hyperscale partners, we are opening up access to powerful computing resources, AI platforms, and secure cloud services,” said Ncube. “This positions Zimbabwe as a competitive player in the global digital economy.”

As connectivity grows, so too does the importance of cybersecurity. Dandemutande has taken a proactive stance by establishing a Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Harare, aimed at monitoring and defending digital infrastructure against cyber threats. The company is also working closely with the Ministry of ICT and the national Cybersecurity Centre to promote data protection and compliance with the Cyber and Data Protection Act.

Ncube also praised the Zimbabwean government’s recent approval of a national AI strategy, describing it as a progressive step toward structured and responsible AI adoption. He emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration in translating policy into impactful action.

“We’re pleased to see a national framework for AI adoption now in place,” he said. “It provides much-needed clarity for innovators, investors, and citizens. Dandemutande is fully aligned with this vision and is ready to help make it a reality.”

As the 11th CEO Africa Annual Roundtable concluded, Dandemutande’s message to fellow industry leaders was clear: the future is digital, and the time to invest in Africa’s digital transformation is now.

Through its strategic infrastructure investments, inclusive connectivity initiatives, and commitment to AI readiness, Dandemutande is not only shaping Zimbabwe’s digital landscape but also contributing to a broader continental vision—one where technology empowers communities, drives economic resilience, and creates lasting value.