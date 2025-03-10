Zimbabwe, SA, Malawi, Lesotho, Kenya, Ghana & Nigeria in Electric Scooters Deal

By Ross Moyo

African countries including Zimbabwe through Zimbabwe Agilitee have sealed a deal through Agilitee Africa that will see,

Zìmbabwe, Malawi, Lesotho, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana and Nigeria profit from 40 000 electric scooters meant for home use.

In an exclusive interview with Agilitee Vice President, who is President Mnangagwa’s former Deputy as Deputy Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister and also a former Energy Minister Advocate Fortune Chasi, the “Agilitee Africa deal has taken time since its formation but is now upon us.”

Advocate Chasi told TechnoMag, the deal was signed when Agilitee led by its founder chief executive officer, Dr Mandla Lamba, visited China.

“Guangzhou Thunder will deliver 40 000 scooters to Agilitee’s South Africa which will be distributed to other African countries, including Zimbabwe.”

Agilitee CEO weighed in on his Deputy’s remarks adding,

“Countries that will benefit are Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Kenya, Malawi, Ghana and Lesotho,” Dr Lamba said.

“This programme will provide a source of income for those who do deliveries,” the Agilitee Boss added.

The countries mentioned including Zimbabwe will mostly benefit from Agilitee electric vehicles production including this deal entered into by Agilitee, Africa’s first electric vehicles manufacturer, and China’s Guangzhou Thunder International Investment Company for the supply of scooters suitable for home deliveries.

According to Advocate Chasi, Agilitee operates in the country through Agilitee Zimbabwe.