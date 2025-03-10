Zim Launches CodiKit Programming Solution To Boost Digital Literacy

Zimbabwe has officially launched the CodiKit programming solution aimed at enhancing digital literacy skills among its citizens, this project is a collaborative effort between the Zimbabwe Academic and Research Network (ZARNet) and Codiplay, an international digital partner from the United Arab Emirates.

The launch ceremony, held on March 7, 2025, was attended by esteemed guests, including the ZARNet CEO, Codiplay’s Chief Operating Officer, and representatives from the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Pinewood High School.

According Permanent Secretary of Information Communication Technologies, Postal and Courier Services the program seeks to achieve digital economy under the National E- learning program.

“This system which they are implementing has got four components, and these are the Codikit, Coditeach, Codi application software and Codi content,” said Chirume.

The Codiplay partnership is a significant step towards achieving Zimbabwe’s digital literacy goals. By integrating ICT skills into the educational framework, the country aims to empower its youth and drive innovation in various sectors.

As Zimbabwe strives to become a digital economy leader, this initiative serves as a benchmark for excellence in digital education. The collaboration between ZARNet and Codiplay is expected to yield positive outcomes, ultimately contributing to the country’s economic growth and sustainable development.