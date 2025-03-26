Zimbabwe Pushes for Digital Economy Growth, Unveils New ICT Investment and Policy Initiatives

The Zimbabwean government has launched Innovation Week Zimbabwe 2025, commencing a major push to accelerate the nation’s digital economy.

By Vongai Masuka

On the behalf of the Ministry of ICT, Postal & Courier Services, Honourable T. A. Mavetera, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Beaula Chirume unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at boosting ICT infrastructure and fostering a thriving startup ecosystem.

“Infrastructure alone is not enough, we must empower our people. Through initiatives like smart Zimbabwe 2030, we are scaling digital literacy programs and tech hub nationwide. This week, I am proud to acknowledge the intensive collaborative sessions held between policymakers, entrepreneurs, investors and civil society to draft actionable recommendations for strengthening our ICT start-up ecosystem.” She said.

Central to the government’s strategy is a substantial investment in broadband connectivity, with a stated goal of achieving 80% nationwide access to high-speed internet by 2030.

This infrastructure development is viewed as critical to unlocking the potential of digital technologies across all sectors of the economy.

“Digital highways are as critical as roads and railways,” Dr Beaula Chirume stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to bridging the digital divide.

In addition to infrastructure investments, the government announced the establishment of a National ICT Innovation Fund which will provide crucial seed funding and regulatory support to ICT startups, aiming to nurture homegrown technological solutions.

The initiative also focused on the importance of digital literacy, with the scaling up of programs like “Smart Zimbabwe 2030.”

The Secretary also stressed the importance of public private partnerships, and the need for more international partners, to help bring more technological growth to Zimbabwe.