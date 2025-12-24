By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe mobile penetration is now 104% with 1million active users.Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has released its 3rd Quarter Sector Performance Report, revealing a surge in mobile, Internet/data, and fixed telephony subscriptions. According to the report, active mobile subscriptions increased by 2.13% from 16,089,628 to 16,432,685, pushing the mobile penetration rate up by 2.19 percentage points to 104.83%.

Zimbabwe’s regulatory authority’s report attributes the growth in mobile subscriptions to increased network coverage and competitive pricing strategies employed by mobile operators. This upward trend is a testament to the sector’s resilience and the growing demand for mobile services in Zimbabwe.

According to Potraz, Internet/data subscriptions also saw a slight increase of 1.27% from 12,827,031 to 12,990,447, moving the Internet penetration rate by 1.04 percentage points to 82.87%. This growth is indicative of the increasing importance of internet access in Zimbabwe, driven by the need for digital services and online connectivity.

The report further suggests Active fixed telephone subscriptions increased marginally by 0.29% from 300,753 to 301,613, while fixed tele-density remained at 1.92%. This stability in fixed telephony subscriptions suggests a consistent demand for traditional voice services, albeit at a slower pace than mobile and internet services.

Dr Gift Machengete, Director General (DG) of POTRAZ highlighted the sector’s performance, noting that the growth in subscriptions is a positive indicator of the sector’s health. The regulator continues to monitor the market, ensuring that consumers have access to quality and affordable services.

Mobile and internet increase in subscriptions is expected to drive economic growth, as more people access digital services and online opportunities with Zimbabwe’s telecoms sector is poised for further growth, with operators investing in network expansion and upgrades.

The third quarter report’s findings are a testament to the sector’s progress, despite challenges such as infrastructure constraints and economic pressures. As Zimbabwe’s telecoms sector continues to evolve, POTRAZ remains committed to promoting a competitive and innovative market.

Subscriptions growth is also reflective of the increasing adoption of digital technologies in Zimbabwe, as more people access online services and digital platforms. This trend is expected to continue, driving demand for mobile and internet services countrywide and Overall, this 3rd Quarter Sector Performance Report highlights the resilience and growth potential of Zimbabwe’s telecoms sector, with mobile and internet services leading the charge.