



By Ross Moyo

Econet InfraCo’s recent 5G network upgrade is a significant milestone for Zimbabwe’s digital economy. The upgrade, which was done in partnership with Ericsson, introduces 5G Standalone (SA) capabilities, expands core network capacity, and integrates Ericsson’s Cloud Core Exposure Server (CCES).

The upgrade is expected to enhance the scalability, reliability, and efficiency of Econet’s network, while also unlocking advanced capabilities like orchestration, automation, and virtualization. The company aims to provide seamless and high-quality connectivity to its customers, supporting the growth of Zimbabwe’s digital economy.

The 5G network upgrade is expected to drive the development of new services and revenue streams, supporting the growth of Zimbabwe's digital economy.

Econet InfraCo’s partnership with Ericsson is a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The upgrade is expected to position Econet as a leader in Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector, supporting the growth of the country’s digital economy.

The 5G network upgrade is also expected to support the growth of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing.

The upgrade is expected to benefit various sectors of Zimbabwe’s economy, including finance, healthcare, education, and government services. The company’s infrastructure is designed to support the growing demand for digital services, enabling businesses and individuals to access new opportunities and services.

