Econet InfraCo, the infrastructure arm being spun out of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, has announced plans to develop a massive 300-hectare industrial park near Robert Mugabe International Airport, marking one of the most ambitious private-sector infrastructure projects in the country in recent years. The development will be anchored by a 100-megawatt solar power plant and a large-scale data centre, positioning the site as a modern, self-sustaining industrial hub.

The project is designed to attract manufacturing, logistics and export-oriented businesses that benefit from close proximity to the airport. Econet InfraCo says the park will be supported by dedicated power and water infrastructure, addressing key operational challenges that often deter investors. The integrated approach aims to create an enabling environment for both local and international companies while driving job creation.

Econet Group chief executive officer Douglas Mboweni said the vision behind the project is to build foundational infrastructure that makes it easier for investors to establish operations quickly and efficiently. He noted that development will be rolled out in phases, including the gradual deployment of the 100MW solar power plant in line with demand, with work on the first phase already underway.

Once all regulatory approvals are secured, the industrial park is expected to rank among the largest private developments since Zimbabwe’s Independence and to align closely with the Government’s national industrialisation and economic development agenda. Mboweni revealed that the initiative is one of several major projects approved by Econet Group founder Strive Masiyiwa, underscoring the group’s long-term commitment to infrastructure-led growth.

The plans were revealed during the public unveiling of Econet InfraCo, which Mboweni clarified is not a new entity but a long-established unit within Econet Wireless Zimbabwe that has historically supported the group’s core infrastructure requirements. As part of its next growth phase, Econet has also indicated intentions to list Econet InfraCo on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, a move expected to broaden investment participation in the group’s infrastructure ambitions.