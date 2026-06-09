A little-known prompt modifier known as “Lindy Mode” is gaining traction among artificial intelligence users seeking deeper, more durable answers from ChatGPT, reflecting a growing effort to steer AI away from internet fads and toward time tested principles.

As artificial intelligence tools become increasingly integrated into everyday work and decision making, users are experimenting with new ways to shape how these systems respond.

One emerging trend is the use of so-called “broken codes” which are informal prompt modifiers designed to alter ChatGPT’s behavior and produce more specialised outputs.

Among the most discussed is Lindy Mode, a prompting technique inspired by the Lindy effect, a concept that suggests the longer an idea, technology or practice has existed, the more likely it is to endure into the future.

While not an official feature of ChatGPT, Lindy Mode has attracted attention from entrepreneurs, researchers and technology enthusiasts who believe it encourages responses grounded in proven wisdom rather than short lived trends.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI⁠, is a conversational artificial intelligence platform capable of generating human-like responses to text prompts.

The system is used worldwide for tasks ranging from drafting documents and writing computer code to conducting research and brainstorming ideas.

AI systems can sometimes reflect the fast-moving nature of online discourse, incorporating advice, opinions and strategies that may be popular today but quickly become outdated.

By invoking Lindy Mode through prompts such as “/LindyMode” or by adding the word “Lindy” to a request, users attempt to nudge the AI toward emphasizing principles that have demonstrated long-term value.

The approach encourages several distinct characteristics as responses tend to focus on established frameworks, historical lessons and strategies that have remained relevant over time.

Users also report receiving more detailed and analytical answers, with less emphasis on trendy buzzwords or viral narratives.

The resulting guidance is often positioned as more useful for long-term planning, business development, software engineering practices and personal decision-making.

The popularity of prompt modifiers reflects the growing sophistication of AI users rather than accepting default outputs, many are learning to tailor responses through increasingly precise instructions.

However, prompt modifiers do not fundamentally change how ChatGPT operates, instead, they influence the style and priorities of the response.

The quality of any answer still depends on the underlying model, the prompt itself and the information available to the system.

The rise of Lindy Mode underscores a broader shift in the AI landscape as users are no longer simply consuming AI generated content but actively experimenting with ways to customise and refine it.

As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in professional and personal workflows, techniques such as Lindy Mode may become part of a growing toolkit for extracting more purposeful and reliable insights from AI systems.