By Ross Moyo

NetOne staff and volunteers hit Kopje Plaza and David Livingstone Friday morning, clearing litter and drains as part of a synchronized national clean-up that also covered Warren Park 1 High, a Chitungwiza school, Mutare, Chinhoyi, Gweru and Bulawayo.

The 8:00–10:00am exercise aligned to the President’s monthly National Clean-Up Campaign, first Friday of the month, and NetOne’s PR Environment pillar on responsible citizenship and protection of public spaces.

“The campaign is intended to remove litter and waste from public areas, improve cleanliness of roads and markets, and promote responsible waste disposal among residents,” NetOne said at Kopje Plaza.

At Kopje, crews targeted walkways and bus ranks where mobile money agents and vendors operate. Clean, accessible pavements reduce trip hazards for field technicians and improve safety for POS and digital payment users.

At Warren Park 1 High and the Chitungwiza school, learners joined staff to segregate waste and install temporary bins. NetOne said early education on waste habits protects drainage systems and cuts disease risk in high-density suburbs.

From a tech operations view, NetOne pushed SMS, USSD and social alerts to subscribers, mapping cleanup hotspots and coordinating volunteer check-ins. That data helps the operator identify repeat litter zones for future community investments.

“Consistent action, monthly, drives lasting community change,” a NetOne coordinator said, arguing that monthly drills build habits and data more than one-off events.

In Mutare, Chinhoyi, Gweru and Bulawayo, teams worked with councils and community leaders. Volunteers were issued gloves and masks and briefed on safe movement around traffic and markets to prevent injury.

NetOne framed the exercise under “Nyika inocheneswa nevene vayo” and “leaving no place behind.” The operator said every neighbourhood matters, and remote areas deserve the same attention as CBDs.

Residents were urged to maintain gains daily: use bins, keep drains clear, and stop littering. NetOne said clean streets protect both public health and the digital economy that depends on accessible infrastructure.

The Telcos was more grateful to President Mnangagwa’s leadership who initiated and championed this cause from day he came into office and all stakeholders for coordination, pledging to support the monthly programme. “This is about responsible citizenship and building a cleaner Zimbabwe together,” the company said.