By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe has launched its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, aimed at driving inclusive growth, innovation, and sovereignty. The strategy is organised around six pillars: AI Talent and Capacity Development, AI Infrastructure and Computational Sovereignty, AI Adoption and Public Service Transformation, AI Governance, Ethics, and Regulatory Frameworks, AI Research, Development, and Innovation, and AI Strategic International Collaboration and Diplomacy.

Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Honourable Tatenda A. Mavetera, said the strategy is a key component of Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030, which aims to transform the country into a full digital economy.

“The strategy is uniquely Zimbabwean and aligned with Vision 2030 and our national priorities, with a focus on AI as a driver of inclusive growth, innovation, and sovereignty,” Minister Mavetera said.

The strategy is expected to benefit various sectors, including healthcare, education, and agriculture, and will focus on promoting AI literacy and capabilities from primary schools to universities.

The government has established a governance structure, including the National Digital Regulatory Committee, the AI Strategy Implementation Office, and Technical Working Groups, to oversee the implementation of the strategy.

The strategy is expected to create new opportunities for Zimbabweans, particularly women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

The government has launched five key initiatives to support the implementation of the strategy, including the AI Grand Challenge and the National AI and Data Platform.

The initiatives are expected to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation in the AI sector.

The government is committed to working with stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the National AI Strategy.