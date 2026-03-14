President Emmerson Mnangagwa today officially launched the Zimbabwe National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy (2026–2030), signaling a major technological shift aimed at modernizing the country’s industrial landscape and accelerating economic growth.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa emphasized that the strategy is a vital component of the government’s drive toward Vision 2030, which seeks to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income society.

“Zimbabwe is poised to harness the power of AI to drive inclusive national development,” the President declared. “The adoption of these emerging technologies is no longer a luxury but a necessity to enhance efficiency and service quality across all sectors of our economy.”

The President noted that the 2026–2030 roadmap focuses on leveraging digital tools for sustainable development, ensuring that no one and no place is left behind in the global digital race.

“This framework is designed to drive Zimbabwe towards its Vision 2030 goal.By embracing artificial intelligence, we are positioning our nation to be a regional leader in adopting technology for development,” he said.

Demonstrating the practical application of the strategy, the President commissioned AI-powered smart grain silos. The high-tech storage units use automated monitoring systems to reduce post-harvest losses and enhance national food security.

“Our transition to smart agriculture is evidenced by the commissioning of these AI-powered silos. We are using data and technology to protect our harvest and ensure the food security of our people,” the President added.

Addressing the ethical challenges posed by the rise of generative AI, the President also launched a New Media Policy. The policy is specifically tailored to govern content production, emphasizing the need for ethical, patriotic, and factual reporting in a digital age often plagued by misinformation.

The President concluded by stressing that the strategy aims to foster a new generation of high-tech jobs and improve industrial productivity through responsible AI adoption.

“As we move forward, our focus remains on the responsible use of technology to create jobs, empower our youth, and modernize our industries,” he said.

The strategy’s alignment with Vision 2030 goals positions Zimbabwe as a potential regional leader in tech-driven development, with AI-powered solutions in sectors like agriculture and healthcare .