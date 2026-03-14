By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe’s National AI Strategy is expected to promote the country’s global competitiveness, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

As the President launched the Zimbabwe National Artificial intelligence Strategy at New Parliament building in Mount Hampden yesterday, the Head of State revealed this strategy is aimed at driving inclusive growth, innovation, and sovereignty, and is expected to benefit various sectors, including healthcare, education, and agriculture.

“The AI Strategy is a key component of our efforts to promote Zimbabwe’s global competitiveness,” President Mnangagwa said. “We are committed to ensuring that our AI strategy is aligned with global best practices.”

The Zimbabwe government has established a governance structure, including the National Digital Regulatory Committee, the AI Strategy Implementation Office, and Technical Working Groups, to oversee the implementation of the strategy.

This strategy is expected to promote AI literacy and capabilities from primary schools to universities as government has launched five key initiatives to support the implementation of the strategy, including the AI Grand Challenge and the National AI and Data Platform.

Such initiatives are expected to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation in the AI sector while government is working with stakeholders to establish a National AI Innovation Fund to support AI startups.

Such a fund will provide funding and mentorship to AI startups, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the sector.