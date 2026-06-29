The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has partnered with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology, Postal and Courier Services, and the Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) to launch the 2026 AI for Impact (AI4I) Challenge. This strategic initiative serves as the primary implementation framework for the AI Grand Challenge outlined in Zimbabwe’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026–2030), which was officially launched in March 2026.

The AI4I Challenge is designed to bridge the gap between theoretical AI strategies and practical, real-world solutions. By inviting software developers, start-ups, universities, and multidisciplinary teams to participate, POTRAZ aims to cultivate a robust local AI innovation ecosystem. The programme seeks to solve pressing local challenges across diverse sectors, including agriculture, health, public service delivery, financial inclusion, and climate resilience.

To ensure comprehensive coverage of the AI development lifecycle, the challenge is divided into four targeted tracks:

• Data Track: Focused on the ethical collection, curation, and governance of sovereign data assets.

• Design Track: Dedicated to transforming raw data into high-value, accessible digital experiences and decision-support tools.

• Development Track: Aimed at building AI-enabled products, prototypes, and minimum viable products (MVPs) that address defined public or industry needs.

• Deployment Track: Focused on responsible AI adoption, including governance frameworks, bias testing, security controls, and regulatory compliance.

To make the challenge supports a diverse range of innovators, POTRAZ has also implemented strict funding restrictions. Teams or individuals who have received financial grants or support from POTRAZ, the USF, or the Ministry of ICT between 2021 and 2026 must declare this history.

Proposing projects that are a modified version of previously funded work will result in immediate disqualification. As a condition for shortlisting, all applicants must submit a notarised Commissioner of Oaths affidavit to verify their eligibility, disclose prior funding, and warrant that their project is technically distinct from previous work.

Selected teams that progress into post-challenge incubation and support may access up to USD 80,000 in grant funding.

The USD 80,000 grant funding is not considered prize money but rather milestone-based implementation support. This ensures that the support is tied to tangible progress and successful delivery of project goals after the challenge concludes.

The 16 winning teams will be considered for formal on-boarding into the POTRAZ Incubation Programme at the National Innovation Acceleration Centre, providing them with ongoing access to technical mentorship, partner linkages, and validation support.

While the challenge is highly technical, POTRAZ explicitly encourages the formation of multidisciplinary teams. Successful AI solutions often require a blend of expertise beyond just coding, including legal, policy, sector-specific, design, and operational knowledge.

The shortlist will consist of 30 teams in total, with specific quotas: 10 from the Data track, 5 from Design, 10 from Development, and 5 from the Deployment track.

Zimbabwean citizens or residents aged 18 and older are invited to submit their proposals. Selected teams will undergo a rigorous validation process, culminating in a six-day residential boot camp in Mutare from July 27 to August 1, 2026.

Read the Terms of Referencehere: https://bit.ly/ai4i2026