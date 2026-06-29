SpaceX’s Starlink has rapidly expanded across the continent. As of mid-2026, the low-Earth orbit satellite service is live in 27 African nations. This includes early adopters like Nigeria, Kenya, and Rwanda, alongside recent launches in Zimbabwe, Chad, Liberia, and Madagascar.

Despite this presence, the rollout remains fragmented. This uneven expansion is driven primarily by regulatory hurdles and resistance from established telecom monopolies who view the service as a disruptive threat. In several nations, licensing frameworks for satellite internet do not yet exist, causing significant administrative bottlenecks.

Starlink is altering the telecommunications landscape, but it is not replacing terrestrial networks. Instead, it operates as a complementary layer. Mobile operators such as MTN, Airtel, and Vodafone are increasingly collaborating with satellite companies to address rural coverage gaps, rather than competing directly.

Nigeria is the undisputed leader for Starlink on the continent with nearly 92,000 subscribers, followed by Zimbabwe with over 67 000. Collectively, Starlink has reached an estimated half 500,000 to 1 million subscribers across Africa

Starlink Markets In Africa

Status Countries Active Now (26) Zimbabwe, Zambia, Nigeria, Botswana, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Guinea-Bissau, Chad, DR Congo, Benin, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Niger , São Tomé and Príncipe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Malawi, South Sudan, Eswatini Scheduled for 2026 (19) Namibia, Angola, Uganda, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mauritius Comoros, Congo-Brazzaville, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, , Seychelles, Tanzania, Togo Date Unspecified (7) South Africa, Algeria, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan, Libya, Status Unknown (2) Morocco, Egypt

Starlink costs in Africa

Starlink monthly subscription fees across Africa are highly competitive. Costs differ significantly depending on the country and are always billed in the local currency. When setting up the service, customers generally have a few choices for both their equipment and their data plan:

Hardware: You can choose between the regular, full-sized Standard kit or the compact, travel-friendly Mini version.

You can choose between the regular, full-sized Standard kit or the compact, travel-friendly Mini version. Service Plans: Many areas offer the standard Residential plan, as well as a more budget-friendly “Residential Lite” option that operates at a lower network priority.

Market Residential /Mo Residential Lite/Mo Standard kit Mini kit Zimbabwe/ South Sudan (USD) 50 30 389 200 Kenya (KES) 6,500 4,000 49,900 27,000 Ghana (GHS) 770 500 4,100 2,200 Rwanda (RWF) 60,000 40,000 549,000 260,000 Somalia (USD) 70 – 390 200 Zambia (ZMW) 1,160 800 10,290 5,250 Nigeria (NGN) 57,000 – 590,000 318,000 Liberia (USD) 55 45 390 200 Senegal (XOF) 30,000 22,000 146,000 117,000 Mozambique (MZN) 3,000 1,900 22,000 12,800

While countries like Zimbabwe, Liberia, Somalia, and South Sudan bill directly in USD (making them some of the cheapest and most straightforward markets), most other countries charge in their local currency. That means your actual cost in dollars will fluctuate with exchange rates.

Starlink speeds in Africa

According to Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence data from early 2026, Starlink outpaced local internet service providers (ISPs) in nearly every African country tested. In fact, 16 out of 23 of those nations saw median download speeds surpass 50 Mbps.

Country Download (median) Upload Latency Nigeria 125 Mbps 17 Mbps 28 ms Zimbabwe 159 Mbps 21 Mbps 35 ms Kenya 172 Mbps 34 Mbps 25 ms Zambia 181 Mbps 24 Mbps 38 ms Rwanda 267 Mbps 37 Mbps 27 ms Ghana 172 Mbps 18 Mbps 31 ms Mozambique 226 Mbps 30 Mbps 31 ms

However, performance does come with a couple of imitations:

The Latency Catch: Your ping depends heavily on routing. If your internet traffic passes through a nearby local Starlink gateway ground station, latency stays incredibly low. If there isn’t a gateway nearby, that delay increases noticeably.

Your ping depends heavily on routing. If your internet traffic passes through a nearby local Starlink gateway ground station, latency stays incredibly low. If there isn’t a gateway nearby, that delay increases noticeably. Upload vs. Download: While download speeds are excellent, upload speeds are more modest—generally landing between 17 and 42 Mbps. Even so, this usually beats out the traditional fixed-line broadband options available in these areas.

Starlink in Africa: A quick Review.

Starlink’s regional performance relies heavily on ground gateways located in Lagos, Nairobi, and Johannesburg. Your distance from these gateways dictates your latency; users in Kenya see very low delays, while those further away experience higher latency.

Johannesburg, South Africa: at the Teraco campus, peering at the NAPAfrica and JINX exchanges.

at the Teraco campus, peering at the NAPAfrica and JINX exchanges. Nairobi, Kenya: at the icolo.io facility, peering at KIXP and LINX Nairobi.

at the icolo.io facility, peering at KIXP and LINX Nairobi. Lagos, Nigeria:at Equinix’s Lekki data centre, peering at IXPN Lagos, its largest African connection at 600 Gbps, and AMS-IX Lagos.

Monthly subscriptions are relatively uniform, generally costing between $30 and $60 for standard residential plans.

The true barrier to entry is the upfront equipment cost, with the Standard kit running about $380 to $390 and the portable Mini kit costing around $200.

Customers can choose between an unlimited Residential plan or a cheaper Residential Lite option that slows down during peak network congestion.

Starlink is most valuable in vast, sparsely populated rural areas (such as Chad, Niger, and the Democratic Republic of Congo) where laying traditional fibre or 5G infrastructure is too expensive.

In densely populated, well-wired urban centres, the service functions more as a premium backup rather than a strict necessity.

Ironically, despite hosting the continent’s largest gateway, South Africa blocks the sale of Starlink due to the company’s resistance to local B-BBEE ownership regulations.

A newly introduced investment framework may finally allow SpaceX to operate in South Africa by late 2026 or 2027.

Several other countries continue to block or restrict the service to protect state-owned telecoms (like Ethiopia and Egypt) or to guard national security and data sovereignty (like Cameroon).