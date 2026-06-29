Botswana has officially entered the construction phase of its first utility-scale solar power plant, following the successful securing of a $100 million financing package. This milestone investment, led by developer Etavi Renewables, a subsidiary of Shumba Energy , marks a pivotal transition for a nation historically dependent on aging coal infrastructure and regional electricity imports. With a notice to proceed now issued, work has commenced at the site near Francistown, signalling that the project has moved from planning into active execution on the ground.

For around US$114, Zimbabwe built the Trabablas interchange.

This level of investment is significant for context, similar capital amounts have been used to complete smaller, critical infrastructure developments elsewhere, such as the US$173 million, unfinished Gwanda solar project in Zimbabwe, which serves as a point of comparison for the region’s growing solar ambitions.

The 100-megawatt Tati Solar Project is set to become a cornerstone of Botswana’s energy diversification strategy, with commercial operations targeted for 2027. The project’s impact on the local population will be immediate, with construction expected to create roughly 600 jobs, followed by long-term roles for ongoing maintenance and operations.

Beyond job creation, the plant will provide a reliable, clean energy source that eases pressure on Botswana’s strained power system, effectively reducing the country’s vulnerability to supply disruptions.

Perhaps most significantly, the project is designed to sell electricity directly into the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP), a sophisticated regional market that serves approximately 360 million people across 12 countries. By positioning itself as a net energy supplier, Botswana is carving out a new role as a regional energy hub, helping to stabilize the broader Southern African grid as it faces rising demand and the impacts of drought-hit hydropower.

The $100 million financing package, arranged by Rand Merchant Bank, serves as a major test of investor appetite for “merchant-style” renewable energy projects in Africa, where developers often struggle with high borrowing costs and weak transmission capacity.

As construction progresses toward the 2027 commissioning date, the Tati Solar Project is being closely watched by investors and policymakers alike. A successful rollout could provide a vital template for future regional energy cooperation, proving that utility-scale renewables can thrive on a merchant basis without relying solely on traditional, government-backed power purchase agreements.