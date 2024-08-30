Zimbabwe Envisages Solar Plant Adding 100 Megawatts To Grid

By Ross Moyo

Zimbabwe will build a 100% wholly purely solar plant that will contribute 100 megawatts of renewable energy to the national grid annually over the next five years.

This is according to Samansco Business Development manager, Jeremiah Musungo who revealed this today at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show, the 114th edition happening in the capital from the 26th of August to 31st August 2024 having been officially opened by Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi accompanied by his counterpart, Zimbabwe President, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Samansco revealed that the National Electricity supplier, Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority will partner local and international financers to make this a reality.

“Our efforts will complement ZETDC’s initiatives by implementing solar projects that will significantly increase power generation on the national grid, thereby reducing the national energy deficit.”

“With strong partnerships with both local and international financiers, Samansco Industries is well-positioned to develop a distributed solar power plant that will add 100 megawatts of renewable energy to the national grid annually over the next five years.

Samansco Industries added that,

“The journey to net metering begins by engaging us or other professional solar companies to implement solar energy projects with sufficient capacity to meet your home or business energy needs, while also allowing you to export excess power to the grid.”

The solar expert added that, “If you happen to be at the ongoing Zimbabwe Agriculture Show feel free to come and have a conversation with us at the ZESA HOLDINGS Exhibition Stand.

For questions and more details on net metering solar energy projects, feel free to email us at [email protected]”